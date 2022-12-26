Letters: Election turmoil suggestion a political ploy

There was no "political turmoil" in Fiji following the 2022 elections.
It seems what was presented was accepted by the western media without proper examination of facts.
The ground reality in post-election Fiji was peaceful and calm.
The claim of social unrest was concocted to serve the vested interest and agenda of people who felt power was slipping out of their hands after 16 years.
It was a ploy to create the conditions to call for the imposition of emergency rule.
That strategy has been deployed in the past as people familiar with Fiji's history know.
This time the people of Fiji saw through the ploy and publicly disputed the fictitious claim. An Assistant Commissioner of Police with a 29-year record of service resigned saying there was no need to call the army to maintain order.
By contrast the Police Commissioner Qiliho is a military man who only recently was installed as police chief.
This reporting of "political turmoil" without any critical scrutiny does Fiji and its people a disservice.
Rajend Naidu, Glenfield.
I can understand how the AFL, in its apparent ignorance of Tasmania's decentralised population, might think that the Macquarie Point is a no-brainer in a positive sense.
But most Tasmanians will tell you its a no-brainer the other way - brainless bling.
The facts are that York Park has attracted larger crowds than Bellerive for year after year and is perhaps the ground with best access to a nearby CBD and waterfront accommodation and cafe/restaurant area in the country.
The idea that the overall game experience, especially for interstate visitors would be enhanced by the proposed venue compared to York Park, with or without an upgrade, is ludicrous.
As for the Premier citing it attracting visitors who will stay longer to explore the State, well York Park is already delivering in that regard.
Launceston is the closest city to the states - geographic and population centre of gravity with access to the North East, North West, Central Highlands and only two hours to Hobart anyway.
For the exorbitant sums being bandied about, you could upgrade both York Park and Bellerive, fix the Tamar mud and fix a bunch of other legacy issues all of which will generate downstream benefits.
Mike Seward, Port Fairy.
THE state government says it will build 10,000 houses in ten years.That is 1000 houses a year,but so far this year it looks like they have built about 80. Looking at those numbers, someone seems to be stretching the facts.
Stephen Morgan, Summerhill.
