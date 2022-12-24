The Tasmanian Fire Service attended a structure fire at Newstead on Saturday, arriving to find two shipping containers in flames.
Launceston and Ravenswood fire brigades attended the scene about noon and quickly extinguished the fire.
A third container close by also sustained some smoke and heat damage.
Crews have commenced a fire investigation to determine the cause.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
