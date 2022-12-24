The Examiner
Tim Paine named in Hurricanes team with Matthew Wade suspended

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 24 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 2:39pm
Paine to play first game for Hurricanes since 2018

Tim Paine will play his first Big Bash League match since February 2018, called up to the Hurricanes' team for their Christmas Eve clash.

