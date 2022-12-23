Mark Westfield has been appointed editor of The Examiner.
The Walkley Award winner will join the newsroom in Launceston in early January 2023, just the 18th editor of the masthead in its remarkable 180-year history as the trusted voice of northern Tasmania.
Westfield's distinguished career in journalism includes 13 years as a senior columnist and business editor of The Australian, as well as stints at ABC's Four Corners, the Sydney Morning Herald and as Australian Business magazine's correspondent in the press gallery at Parliament House in Canberra.
He's the author of the books The Gatekeepers: The Global Media Battle to Control Australia's Pay TV and HIH: The Inside Story of Australia's Biggest Corporate Collapse, and won a Walkley in 2001 for business journalism for his coverage of the HIH saga.
Westfield, who grew up in Launceston and began his career as a copy boy and cadet journalist at The Examiner, has used his media experience to assist mainly corporate clients in recent years, but says he's "always been a writer at heart".
"I'm looking forward to working with The Examiner team, and contributing my media experience to producing a focused, highly relevant and compelling website and newspaper for the masthead's loyal readers," Westfield said.
"Northern Tasmania has many exciting new stories to be told, including important stories that support local businesses in the community, and I'm honoured to be asked to lead such an important masthead and one that means so much to me."
The Examiner is one of the leading daily newspapers published by independent media company ACM, Australia's biggest publisher of regional news.
ACM's 14 daily titles include The Canberra Times, the Newcastle Herald in NSW, The Bendigo Advertiser in Victoria and The Advocate in north-west Tasmania.
