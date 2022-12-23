Emergency Services are currently on scene of a crash on Midlands Highway, Launceston, heading south towards Prospect turn off.
Current traffic delays as the right hand lane is blocked. Delays are being experienced and request to avoid the area at this time.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
