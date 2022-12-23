The Premier said the proposed Macquarie Point development is "more than a stadium".
After releasing the business case and discussing it with the Prime Minister, Mr Rockliff described the proposal as "an entire urban renewal project".
"It's an enabler to ensure that we increase our capacity for public transport both on the water and, indeed, the northern suburbs transport corridor as well.
"There are many, many pieces to this Macquarie Point precinct of which can benefit all of Tasmania and truly be iconic for Tasmania."
Mr Rockliff said he was pleased with discussions with Mr Albanese around the project.
"It is a project that I believe we can work very collaboratively with the federal government.
"I had a good hearing yesterday with the Prime Minister, and of course, the Prime Minister was the person when he was Minister for Infrastructure who kicked off the initial investment into Macquarie Point.
"We'll work with the federal government and continue to do so."
Mr Rockliff acknowledged that the stadium had been a divisive issue amongst Tasmanians.
"I know that it's been controversial, of course, and there have been many opinions generated around that.
"But you know, things that are a bit tough...will eventually be, looking back, very good investments for government worth fighting for."
Labor has been a staunch opponent of the stadium, and its finance spokesman Shane Broad was critical of the business case.
"The government have dropped a business case which is really a lump of coal in the Christmas stocking for Tasmanian people."
Dr Broad said the business case was a rehash of old reports.
"But the two new pieces of information is that the state is now up for $460 million, plus the $26 million that was allocated to Macquarie Point, plus the cost of land, so the price has gone up through the roof.
"And the other key piece of information is that the cost-benefit analysis shows that the state of Tasmania will actually be $306 million worse off.
"This project is a turkey once and for all."
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said there was no business case for the stadium.
"It is absolute folly.
"We've got a Premier who's abdicated his responsibility as Health Minister while he goes begging to Canberra for public money for a stadium we can't afford and don't need.
"The Prime Minister should just say no, in the knowledge most Tasmanians would rather this money be spent on public health and housing."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the documentation for the stadium was being examined and that he had a constructive meeting with Mr Rockliff.
We, in the past, have put $50 million into Macquarie Point way back in 2012, and since then, there's been very little progress on that site.
"I think this needs to be viewed, though, as how it will transform urban development in that beautiful part of Hobart, in that beautiful state of Tasmania.
"We see urban development...as being very important, and that's the context in which we will examine any proposal."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
