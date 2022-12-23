Tasmania JackJumpers improved their home record on Thursday, producing a 87-60 win over Illawarra Hawks in Hobart.
As the Hawks missed star imports Tyler Harvey and Michael Frazier II, who were out with illness, the JackJumpers took advantage and pushed past their opponents' fast start.
"I think we got off to a good start, they were up and about and made some shots and we changed our defence lightly and got after them a little bit more," JackJumpers coach Scott Roth said.
"There's obviously a wear-down factor of not having enough personnel over there to keep going against us throwing guys out there and eventually the tide turned and we started making some plays and our offence started clicking.
"Great credit to our guys, I won't take anything away from a win, in this league you get a win, I don't care where it is - home or away - but we're here to defend the island and fight for Tasmanians."
As five JackJumpers - Jack McVeigh, Milton Doyle, Rashard Kelly, Josh Magette and Isaac White - all reached double-figure scores, the team's pressure was at an all-time high after recent slip-ups.
Winning their fifth game of the season, the home side kept Illawarra to just two offensive rebounds in the second half despite Sam Froling's best efforts (19 points, eight rebounds).
"It's probably my fault in the long run that we got away from our identity of having that kind of pressure and just working on that," Roth said.
"I think some teams got a little bit comfortable playing against us and it's something that we continue to talk about and try to improve upon.
"It was definitely a focus tonight of making sure we are up the floor and working on who we are supposed to be and these guys did a really good job of responding and everyone that came off the bench was right into their job for the most part.
"We obviously made some mistakes along the way but I thought for the most part we got after them really well."
The JackJumpers next face the NZ Breakers on Boxing Day but Roth is looking forward to spending Christmas with his family, with daughter Dené arriving in Tasmania.
