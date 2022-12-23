The Examiner
Launceston community continues to give through Empty Stocking appeal

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
Salvation Army's Corps Officer Roderick Brown, CEO of the Launceston Benevolent Society Rodney Spinks, CEO of Vinnies Heather Kent and CEO of City Mission Stephen Brown for The Examiner's Empty Stocking appeal. Picture by Paul Scambler.

In its 114th year, The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal has once again demonstrated the generosity of the Northwestern community, raising more than $60,000 over the festive season.

