In its 114th year, The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal has once again demonstrated the generosity of the Northwestern community, raising more than $60,000 over the festive season.
The appeal has a long history of giving financial relief to vulnerable members of the community in Northern Tasmania.
The funds raised go to four regional charity organisations-Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul.
Salvation Army corps officer Roderick Brown thanked everyone who donated and said they were able to distribute some Christmas cheer this week.
"We assisted over 200 families with toys, clothes and gift vouchers. It was great to be able to bless those in need," Mr Brown said.
"It's certainly been a busy time, all our bookings were full for the number of families we could accommodate."
"We had enough supplies thankfully and it pretty much all went out and was distributed which was great."
Launceston Benevolent Society chief executive officer Rodney Spinks said they were set up at the YMCA building this week giving out hampers and toys.
"It's been a good week to be able to do that kind of giving," Mr Spinks said.
"The Empty Stocking Appeal helps us to be able to do that, but it's also going to help us in the new year as well as there's still struggles ahead with the cost of living."
"Things aren't going to get easier for parents who have kids going back to school on fixed low income."
He said Christmas can bring with it an expectation to overcommit.
"It almost forces some families to overcommit with their spending and you see the fallout of that in January and February and get into financial trouble."
Mr Spinks thanked The Examiner and its readers for promoting the appeal over the holiday period.
"A big shout out to your readers and the donations they give. Even the small ones add up and they're so important particularly to a charity such as us that relies on private donations and appeals," he said.
"Thanks to everyone for being so generous every time, it's fantastic we have that support in the community."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
