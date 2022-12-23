The Examiner
Minister releases second consultation paper on Aboriginal Lands Act

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
December 24 2022 - 3:00am
Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch has released another consultation paper on Aboriginal land law changes. Picture file

The Tasmanian Government says it wants further consultation and feedback before releasing a draft bill to amend laws for returning land to Tasmanian Aboriginal people.

