The Tasmanian Government says it wants further consultation and feedback before releasing a draft bill to amend laws for returning land to Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch on Friday released another consultation paper for feedback, after flagging issues that required "further clarification".
These include the issues of eligibility to participate in the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania election processes and the role of the Tasmanian Electoral Commissioner.
The new consultation paper reiterated the government's support of the three-part test of Tasmanian Aboriginality - descent, self-identification, and community recognition - which would be required of any new applicants for the Land Council Electors Roll.
Mr Jaensch said the new consultation period will run for 11 weeks, with submissions due by March 2023.
A draft bill to amend The Aboriginal Lands Act 1995 will then be produced later in the year.
The additional consultation paper follows a call for submissions in June this year, which received 70 submissions.
In its submission to the first consultation paper, the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania flagged concerns proposed changes to the act would allow non-Aboriginal people to be elected to council.
"The proposed changes will mean if a person claims to be Aboriginal using the Tasmanian Government's Aboriginality criteria, they will automatically be entitled to participate in the ALCT elections without any course for review from anyone," the submission read.
In another submission, Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre state secretary Trudy Maluga said the Aboriginal community did not want any revisions to the ALCT elections, citing the current process as "the most appropriate, transparent, and fair process".
Ms Maluga also called for a land management role for local or regional Aboriginal community organisations, and the return of Crown Land to Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
However, in its own submission the Circular Head & Brumby Hill Aboriginal Corporation said the consultations were based on a "false premise" around definitions of Aboriginality.
"The construct of 'Tasmanian' Aboriginal persons is a fallacy proffered by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre to suit their agenda," its submission read.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
