Man in court for 'hooning' in Launceston

A man who was seen "hooning" through the streets of Launceston in an unregistered car faced court.
Daniel Max Riley, a 25-year-old man, pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while exceeding prescribed alcohol limit, and driving a vehicle with no premium cover.
Police prosecutions said on November 7, 2022, Riley was seen driving a car from Rocherla to Ravenswood via Lilydale Road, George Town Road, Invermay Road, Lambert Street and Forest Road.
A statement of police facts said the vehicle had no rear tyres and left "deep and obvious gauge marks" throughout a number of streets.
Prosecutors said police were contacted in relation to the vehicle hooning around Ravenswood, and attended Riley's home.
When police arrived they located the defendant standing outside the front door, approximately three metres from the vehicle.
"The vehicle was extremely hot to touch, and the defendant was cautioned and stated he had been rally dashing".
When interviewed by police, Riley stated he had been drinking and wasn't sure if he was over the limit.
He was arrested and conveyed to the Launceston police station, and returned a reading of 0.058.
Riley's solicitor said his client had consumed alcohol after driving.
Magistrate Simon Brown disqualified Riley from driving for seven months and fined him $1000 across all offences.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
