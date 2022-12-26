Man in court for 'hooning' in Launceston

The Examiner
Daniel Max Riley pleads guilty to driving an unregistered motor vehicle

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
December 27 2022 - 4:30am
A man who was seen "hooning" through the streets of Launceston in an unregistered car faced court.

