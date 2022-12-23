The Launceston Summer Series is set to launch in early January showcasing local musicians and interstate touring bands in the heart of the Launceston CBD.
The Series will feature The Smith Street Band, Captives, Captain O'Brien's Craic and Chase City supported by some of the best local artists from across the state.
Co-artistic director of theatre company IO Performance and event coordinator for the Series Chris Jackson said they wanted to create a mini-festival experience in the heart of the CBD.
"We wanted to support local and emerging acts and put them alongside interstate touring bands to support their growth as artists in their careers," Mr Jackson said.
"These kinds of events give musicians a chance to play on a larger scale than the every week backroom of a local venue."
The events will be held over multiple weekends including January 7, 14, and 21 and a two day event on March 11 and 12.
Mr Jackson said it offers an outdoor concert experience in the middle of the CBD.
"Civic Square allows us to have a larger capacity than most of those spaces can and would have ever since COVID," Mr Jackson said.
"For local and emerging acts, it helps to propagate the local live music sector and ecology so we can keep having these sorts of events in Launceston."
He said food and bar facilities will be available alongside a large stage framing the acts front and centre at the Civic Square steps.
"There will be a range of bean bags and things like that for people to lounge on and enjoy the summer evening and maybe get up and have a dance," he said.
The Summer Series will be Launceston musician Kate Rigby's first mini-festival experience and said these kinds of events are important to young musicians.
"It allows me to connect with more experienced musicians and get my music out there and just have a good time," Ms Rigby said.
"It's exciting to play alongside big-name interstate bands and learn from their expertise."
City of Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson welcomed the Summer Series in Launceston and said he recognised the importance events played in creating visitation.
"This inaugural project is a great collaboration between the rock challenge and IO Performance," Cr Gibson said.
"It will see a number of Saturdays at Civic Square transformed into a concert festival space and we're really looking forward to celebrating the wonderful local talent we have here."
"The live music industry is a really important component of our city. It's an engine in terms of employment but it's also a wonderful way for emerging and developing musicians to contribute to their personal journey."
Tickets for the Summer Series can be purchased online at Oztix.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.