The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A new mini-festival is landing in Launceston this Summer

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
December 24 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Summer Series organiser Brad Harbeck, Mayor Danny Gibson, musician Kate Rigby and IO Co-Artistic Director Chris Jackson in Civic Square. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Launceston Summer Series is set to launch in early January showcasing local musicians and interstate touring bands in the heart of the Launceston CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.