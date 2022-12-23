Drunk woman threatened to burn cops

A woman who told police officers that she would burn their house and their neighbours' homes pleaded guilty to a raft of offences.
Caitlin Margaret McQueen pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to using abusive language towards police, threatening police, driving while exceeding the alcohol limit, and driving over the prescribed alcohol limit.
Police prosecutions said on December 11, 2021, police received reports of a single-vehicle crash.
When they arrived on the scene, they found McQueen in the car, which was undamaged.
Police said she became hostile and wanted to leave the scene and drive home.
She said two men were also in the car but would not provide police with their names.
She also told the officer to "f--ken follow me if you want to charge someone".
Police confiscated the keys from the car, which were in the ignition, to which she replied, "don't start you pieces of s--t, I will burn your house down and your next-door neighbours".
McQueen was taken into custody by police, continued to swear at the officer, and said, "I will find youse (sic) and I will rip your face and her face".
The court heard McQueen returned a positive result for alcohol, returning a reading of 0.136.
In a separate incident on December 29, 2021, McQueen was caught speeding and returned a BAC level of 0.118.
McQueen's lawyer Hannah Goss said her client's alcohol use had contributed to her offending.
She said in December 2021, McQueen drank more regularly and heavily.
"She's not a person who can drink and control her behaviour in an appropriate way.
However, she acknowledges her behaviour towards police was appalling and she is genuinely remorseful," Ms Goss said.
Magistrate Evan Hughes adjourned sentencing to February 2, 2023 to see if McQueen would be suitable for a community corrections order.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
