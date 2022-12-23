Hockey Tasmania report record growth in club registrations

Tasmanian club hockey rewrote the record books this season, reaching a seven-year high in registrations.
The sport grew from 3363 registered participants last year to 3772, with each region also registering record numbers while coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These numbers were ones that made Hockey Tasmania's chief executive Damian Smith "ecstatic".
"We've come out of the back end of COVID in a really strong position, probably the strongest position we've been in for a long, long time and that's not just participation numbers but also financially," he said.
"The resilience of our clubs has been just amazing .. that's a testament to so many hard-working volunteers, we have in club land.
"Our sport only survives on the hard work that's done by a lot of volunteers in those clubs and we've got some absolutely fantastic people within the club system, working hard within their clubs and you can see the benefits starting to come their way, which is really nice.
"The hard work they put in is paying off and I think it's fantastic."
The organisation reported that all but one club across the state increased their membership numbers in 2022, with that club only dropping by single digits.
Northern membership numbers reached their highest since 2019 (700), rising from 670 last year to 715.
Smith pointed to the introduction of the junior development subcommittee, which formed in October 2021, as well as Tamar Churinga's re-entry into the Greater Northern League as Northern highlights.
"We were trying to bring that in a while back, we finally have that up and running now and volunteers like Ally White have done a sensational job," he said.
"She's the convener of that and has done a superb job doing that, so that's made a difference in some respects and we've also had clubs that have had teams re-enter into the journal, which is really pleasing to see.
"We want that competition to be as strong as possible and to do so we need representation from all the clubs."
Northern Competitions Committee convenor Wayne Ottaway also praised the work of White, Liz Cornelius and the junior committee.
"I think all clubs have worked very hard on trying to maintain their existing players and trying to recruit," he said.
"All the clubs have recognised that participation has been down a bit in the past and have basically been trying to get more players.
"I know our junior committee has been very, very hard-working in conjunction with Hockey Tas having the come-and-try hockey in conjunction on Friday nights and Saturday mornings, getting the little children doing things and it's actually been quite delightful seeing them take their first steps in the sport."
Previous Hockey Tasmania annual reports have shown grave fear for the future of the sport in the Northern region due to participation and the St Leonards facility.
With some of those participation fears now slightly alleviated, the facility is next on the agenda.
$1.25 million was previously pledged to upgrade the home of Northern hockey but $500,000 of that was to be provided by the former Federal Liberal government.
Smith provided an update as to where the upgrades are at.
"We're working with government at the moment in regards to some commitments in Launceston and hopefully we'll have some good news in the new year about that because we want to be able to play not just national carnivals back at the Northern Hockey Centre but also want to play some Hockey One games as well," he said.
"I think it's important that we commit and promote the sport as well as we can in the region."
The state body's leader has previously said there's a "six-year runway" of national events coming to Tasmania, with Launceston unable to host any Australian championships due to the outdated facility.
St Leonards last held a national championships in April 2021, hosting the under-18 titles, while international hockey will return to Hobart in February and March with the FIH Pro League coming to town.
USA's women, Spain's men and both of Argentina's sides will face Australia's teams.
