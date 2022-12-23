Lilydale's traditional Stuffed Santa display is in top gear for Christmas 2022.
Across Lilydale stuffed Santa's are out about town with a number of eye-catching displays in the main street and more throughout the streets of the area.
From the Grinch and Santa in front of the IGA, Santa hanging out his washing to Santa with his AusPost bag outside the post office, Santa Claus has come to town in Lilydale.
The ongoing tradition of Santa displays in Lilydale started a few years ago when the Lions Club handed out more than 100 Santa suits for people to dress up and display.
Since 2017, more and more people have been getting creative and getting into the holiday spirit with this small-town tradition.
The Stuffed Santas are also voted on by the community.
The winners are on the Lilydale Lions Club Facebook page.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
