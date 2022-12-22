The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Matthew Wade addresses international future after Hurricanes loss

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 23 2022 - 12:28pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Wade plays a shot to the off-side during Monday night's Hurricanes game in Launceston. Picture by Rick Smith

Matthew Wade says he understands if Australian selectors want to look in another direction before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.