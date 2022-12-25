The Examiner
City of Launceston council investigate bridges post floods

By Alison Foletta
December 25 2022 - 3:30pm
Second River Road bridge will be repaired in the new year. Picture by Rod Thompson

The October floods caused over $1.5 million worth of road and bridge damage in the Launceston municipality, with City of Launceston council infrastructure staff looking thoroughly into bridge repair particularly in Lilydale.

