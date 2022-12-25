The October floods caused over $1.5 million worth of road and bridge damage in the Launceston municipality, with City of Launceston council infrastructure staff looking thoroughly into bridge repair particularly in Lilydale.
The council's manager for infrastructure and engineering Nick Browne said some of the worst hit bridges were on Second River Road and Bangor Road.
"Those are the main ones that are really that we're concerned about, if a second flood hit we might face some significant damage," he said.
Mr Browne said the bridges have protection called riprap, which was damaged due to the strong water flows from the floods.
"Its protection is now gone, if another flood event was to happen, we could see some significant erosion and damage to the bridges," he said.
The council plan to have the damage repaired and install the protective rip rap by winter, the works will cost more than $400,000 to repair the bridges. Mr Browne wanted to underscore the fact the bridges were structurally sound.
Lilydale's Underwood Road remains closed and will need $300,000 worth of repairs including bringing in 300 cubic metres of rock for reconstruction.
Since the flood event, council's infrastructure team have spent the past month and a half investigating the structures and what work needed to be done urgently.
Mr Browne estimated the work would be finished by May.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
