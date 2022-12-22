The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Interstate, international woodchoppers to land for Tasmania 2022/23 summer

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated December 22 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tasmanian choppers who have dominated recent state titles, including Coastal trio Kody Steers, Stephen Foster and Josh Bakes, will have their work cut out for them in the coming month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.