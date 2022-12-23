An LGBTQIA+ advocate says Christmas and the holiday period can be a trying time for people within that community.
North West Pride is hosting two events on Christmas Day, one in Ulverstone and the other in Launceston.
NW Pride president Garry Wakefield said it was a community picnic inviting all people from the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.
"Christmas is a time where people get together with their families and, sometimes, that's not an easy time for LGBT people," he said.
"Having an event like this that can bring people together and bring that sense of community and family at a time when people can often feel left out is really vital."
The Launceston event will be held at Riverbend Park from 11.30am on December 25.
The Ulverstone event will be at Anzac Park.
Mr Wakefield said the event was free and asked people to bring something to share.
"If everyone brings a little, we end up with a lot," he said.
"If anyone attending doesn't have the funds to bring something to share, there's going be plenty of food for everyone."
Tasmanian LGBTQIA+ support groups have shared their messages for the community during what can be a difficult time for many.
Working it Out chief officer Dr Lyn Javis said many LGBTIQ+ Tasmanians struggle over the Christmas/New Year period.
"This is typically a time when families get together, but for some, it can be a painful reminder of being rejected by families or having to hide who they are and who they love to enjoy the love and acceptance of their families," she said.
"On the positive side, things are getting better and LGBTIQ+ folk are great at looking after each other. Many choose to celebrate Christmas with their 'family of choice' or connect with LGBTIQ+ communal gatherings."
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome said it was important to let LGBTQIA+ people know they are loved.
"Christmas can be a lonely and trying time for LGBTIQA+ people who aren't embraced by their families," he said.
"I want them to know they are loved, they matter and I urge them to spend time with their chosen family.
"For families with LGBTIQA+ members, my message is that a hug and smile, a kind word and the warm embrace of a partner can mean more than they may realise. During this season of goodwill, let's make sure everyone feels loved and included."
Qlife, the national telephone/web chat service, is available 3pm to midnight, including public holidays: 1800 184 527 or https://qlife.org.au/
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
