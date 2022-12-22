The Riverside Lions Club have shown their Christmas spirit by donating $2000 towards The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
The money was raised through barbeques the club has been putting on for more than six months.
The donation is their latest over the course of the past half-decade, with the Empty Stocking Appeal and the club enduring a long relationship with each other.
"We did the Carols by Candlelight - which funded this - for 33 years but we had to give that up because the average age of our group is 73 and we just couldn't handle it anymore," president Graham Towns said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
