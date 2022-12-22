The Examiner
Riverside Lions Club donate $2000 to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated December 22 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 4:30pm
Kevin Styles (treasurer) and Graham Towns (president) present $2000 cheque on behalf of the Riverside Lions. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Riverside Lions Club have shown their Christmas spirit by donating $2000 towards The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.

