Environment assessments completed for Northern Correctional Facility

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
December 22 2022 - 6:00pm
Plans progress for new Northern Correctional Facility

The development of the Northern Correctional Facility has moved one step closer after the completion of a natural values assessment.

