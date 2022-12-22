Plans progress for new Northern Correctional Facility

The development of the Northern Correctional Facility has moved one step closer after the completion of a natural values assessment.
Attorney-General and Corrections and Rehabilitation Minister Elise Archer said on Thursday no threatened flora or fauna species had been found at the proposed site in Deloraine.
"No vegetation communities of conservation significance were observed and no special management prescriptions were found to be required," Ms Archer said.
"Therefore, we will continue to progress this project and keep the community updated at every step as we deliver our plan to keep Tasmanians safe."
The Northern Correctional Facility will be built at the site of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre, and will include facilities for remandees detained in custody awaiting court appearances.
Once completed, Ms Archer said the facility - which will cost $270 million to build - would "provide better rehabilitation and reintegration outcomes for offenders".
The Department of Justice expects a Request for Tender for the architectural design of the new facility to be released in 2023, along with a development application which will be submitted to Meander Valley Council for consideration.
The new facilities will become part of a state-wide corrections system operated by the Tasmania Prison Service.
The Tasmanian Government has also contributed $50 million to the development of a new maximum security unit at Risdon Prison Complex in the state's South, which is facing a shortage of beds.
