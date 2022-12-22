Adopting a new furry friend is a big decision and not one to be taken on a whim, says RSPCA Tasmania chief officer Jan Davis.
"Pets are a long-term commitment," she said. "They're not just for Christmas."
Ms Davis said pets can cost a lot of money and can be a commitment of upwards of 10 years, even longer for cats.
"To give someone a pet without them having been part of that process and expect them just to be able to continue to fund and look after that critter in the way that it needs to be looked after, it's not the right thing to do," she said.
"It's not the right thing for either the pet or the family."
Ms Davis said it's important to factor in a person's lifestyle and family structure when considering a pet.
"Otherwise you're just creating really stressful situations for people," she said.
Ms Davis said the holiday period can also complicate pet adoption, causing stress down the line for a new animal in the family.
"People are home over the holidays, children are home from school," she said.
"When everything goes back to normal, it can be stressful for an animal who has been brought in at a time when everyone is home."
Ms Davis said when families need to surrender pets because the pet doesn't fit in with their lifestyle was "heartbreaking".
"It's heartbreaking for the critter; it's heartbreaking for the members of the family that have become attached, particularly kids," she said.
RSPCA Tasmania do need homes to foster cats and kittens during kitten season.
Kitten season is expected to peak until the end of January. Contact RSPCA Tasmania to become a foster carer, or via rspcatas.org.au/foster-care/
