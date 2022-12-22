Tasmania's under-19 national championships came to a rough end, defeated by NSW Country by eight wickets in South Australia.
Batting first, the Tigers recovered from a tough start to post 165 before their opposition chased the total down for the loss of two wickets in the 38th over.
The batting innings started poorly for the Tasmanians, losing Tommy Pears and Tom Murrell in consecutive Charlie Howard balls before Jack Ross was dismissed two overs later, leaving Riverside duo Aidan O'Connor and Cooper Anthes to start the rebuild.
Sitting at 3-10, the Northern pair set about getting the innings back on track until O'Connor (14) met his fate thanks to a yorker at 4-42.
That wicket brought in a solid helper for Anthes as he and Will Sartori - who also opened the batting throughout the carnival - combined for a 73-run stand over the course of 17 overs.
As Anthes was closing in on his maiden 50 at his last under-age national titles, he missed a sweep shot and was dismissed for 44 - finishing his carnival with 115 runs at an average of 19.2.
He sparked a collapse of 3-3 as Sartori (27) joined him in the sheds but thankfully Louis Smith didn't, providing some late runs for the Tigers to match Sartori's score before being the side's final dismissal.
Smith would continue to be the Tigers' standard-bearer with the ball, bowling NSW opening batter and captain Joseph Gillard, who scored a century earlier in the tournament.
Unfortunately for the Tasmanians, they were unable to claim another wicket until the opposition needed just one run, as Darcy Allen had Jake Scott caught at third man for 55 after a partnership of 141 with Zak Keogh.
Keogh would finish just short of his first century of the tournament, making 89* after previous scores of 64 and 86, while Cooper Brien hit a four off his first ball to seal the deal.
Smith finished with 1-34 as Allen took 1-35.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.