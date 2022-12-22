Tasmanian medical experts have warned of a new COVID wave this Christmas that will push the already stretched health system into a "crisis" and force hospital administrators to call some staff back from their holidays.
Dr Annette Barratt, vice president of the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Medical Association, made the warning after the Tasmanian Health Service escalated to Level 2 its COVID management plan for hospitals in the North-West, including the North-West Regional Hospital, The Mersey Community Hospital and other facilities.
The escalation was based on the number of patients and hospital staff with COVID, staff absences and the demand for services.
'We have over 100 staff absent from the Royal Hobart Hospital today, and over 50 patients with COVID in that hospital. The crisis in our community is rising rapidly," Dr Barratt said.
Medical staff will be called back from their Christmas leave at some hospitals, she said.
"Can you imagine how awful it will be for an already overburdened staff to be told, 'sorry, your Christmas is cancelled,'" she said.
She urged the public to remember the danger COVID still poses.
"They need to wear masks in public settings, they need to stay home when they are sick, and they need to get tested."
Dr Barratt also called on the state government to revive its public awareness programs reminding of the danger, and to begin publishing its COVID data on a daily basis again.
"We also call on the government to support those people that they have called back, otherwise the staff that are already burnt out are going to be burnt out further."
