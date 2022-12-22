Police warn of Christmas crackdown on drivers

Tasmania Police is planning a statewide crackdown to ensure road rules are obeyed during the festive season, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Michael Ferguson, said on Thursday.
"At this time of year, there are more people on the roads, with many of us travelling to festive events across the state. This year has been horrific in terms of deaths on our roads, and we don't want it to get any worse," he said.
"While most people do the right thing, I'm told that 5,579 speeding infringement notices have been issued since we launched the new mobile speed detection cameras on 30 September," he said.
Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said Tasmania Police will run Operation Safe Arrival from December 23 to January 3, targeting known hotspots for unsafe road behaviour, including patrolling main roads and highways, and even alternative routes out of towns and cities.
"Keeping everyone safe on our roads is a mission for the whole community - not just police. Last year we had two people killed and seven people seriously injured in crashes on Tasmanian roads during the festive season," he said.
There have been 50 deaths on Tasmania's roads so far in 2022, making it the deadliest year on the roads since 2009.
Meanwhile Civil Contractors Federation chief executive officer Andrew Winch urged Tasmanians to slow down around roadworks throughout the Christmas period.
"We're coming into the busy summer season, as tourism and larger gatherings open back up, we expect Tasmania's roads to be busier than usual, making it even more important drivers slow down at roadworks," Mr Winch said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.