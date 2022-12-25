The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Opinion

Cricket's big day is here as Boxing Day is set to proivde

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 25 2022 - 7:36pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian team celebrate a wicket in Scott Boland's six-wicket haul last year. Picture by Getty Images

Now that Christmas is out of the way, it's time for the real holiday to arrive - the Boxing Day Test.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.