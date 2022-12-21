The Examiner
Cataract Gorge First Basin swimming pool now open

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 22 2022 - 11:01am, first published 9:57am
The pool was inundated with water due to the floods in October. Picture by Rod Thompson

Just in time for summer and some forecast hot days ahead, the Cataract Gorge First Basin swimming pool is now open.

Local News

