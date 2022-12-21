Just in time for summer and some forecast hot days ahead, the Cataract Gorge First Basin swimming pool is now open.
The pool had a delayed start to the season due to the floods in October. The pool needed to be cleared out and cleaned.
Lifeguards from the Launceston Leisure & Aquatic Centre will supervise the pool daily between 11am and 4pm for the duration of the summer school holidays, except for Christmas Day.
When school returns for Term 1 in February, lifeguard supervision at the First Basin Swimming Pool will revert to between 11am and 4pm on weekends only.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson thanked City of Launceston crews for getting the First Basin Swimming Pool open, following repeated flooding in the Cataract Gorge throughout 2022.
"We've seen the pool inundated a number of times by floodwaters throughout the year and this created a number of challenges in getting the First Basin Swimming Pool open to the public," Cr Gibson said.
Mr Gibson encouraged people to swim safely this summer.
"No matter where you swim this summer, be conscious of your safety and the safety of those around you," he said.
"Remember that alcohol and water never mix. Keep children six years and under within arms' reach, and actively supervise children under eleven.
"If you're at a privately-owned pool or a river swimming hole, remember children need constant supervision. Never assume someone else is supervising your children."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
