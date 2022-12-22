Launceston teenager Doug Sheppard has performed strongly at one of Victoria's largest junior tennis tournaments.
Taking part in the Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Championships in the 14-and-under boys' singles, which requires a Universal Tennis Rating of 5.85 to 7.74, the 13-year-old finished fourth out of 32 entrants.
The Launceston Grammar student played in the highest UTR band for his age group, with two other levels underneath, powering through the group stage as the number four seed.
He won his three matches 6-2 6-4, 6-4 6-2 and 7-5 6-2 to go through to the elimination section, where he was pushed in his first round to a 7-5 7-6 victory.
Sheppard was then able to win through to the semi-finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory but then he ran into a red-hot Ren Asai, who defeated the Launcestonian 6-1 6-1 before eventually progressing to win the tournament.
The left-hander's tournament was not over there, playing in the third and fourth play-off where he was defeated 6-3 6-3.
The tournament featured 666 players entering across 41 different events and 189 draws - both round-robin and elimination.
Out of those numbers, only 10 players weren't from Victoria, with Sheppard the only Tasmanian to take part.
Sheppard also played in the doubles (UTR band 9.53-13.25), partnering Aathan Karamzalis, with the pair being defeated 4-6 6-3 10-4 in the quarter-finals.
The Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Championships marks the start of a busy period on the mainland for the up-and-coming tennis star, playing in several tournaments in Victoria.
He's taking part in the Hume open signature event, which fellow Tennis North player Arwen Koesmapahlawan is also playing in, before he heads to Shepparton.
Two big under-age events await after that - the Australian Junior Grasscourt Champs and the Rafa Nadal Tour Championships - which both required qualification.
Tennis World Launceston described the nationals qualification as a "very well-deserved reward for all the hours, effort and hard work he puts in on and off the court".
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
