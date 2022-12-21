A 75-year-old Trevallyn woman was arrested by police earlier in the week after she registered a 0.130 blood-alcohol reading after a crash in Riverside on Tuesday.
Police were called to a crash on Reatta Road at 6:55pm after a blue 2007 Honda sedan struck a parked grey 2020 Nissan SUV.
Severe damage was caused to both vehicles.
Police have alleged the driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was found nearby and taken into custody for mandatory testing.
The driver was charged with high-range drink-driving offences and bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in February.
Sergeant Gavin Chugg said it was fortunate the woman did not receive serious injuries.
"Here is another unacceptable example of a driver that has been willing to risk her licence, her safety, and the safety of others by drink driving," he said.
Sergeant Chugg said police would be out in force this festive season, undertaking high-visibility patrols and random drug and alcohol testing.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
