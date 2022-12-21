The Examiner
Elderly Northern Tasmanian woman returns high blood-alcohol reading following crash

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated December 22 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:31am
Tasmania Police will clamp down on road enforcement measures this festive season.

A 75-year-old Trevallyn woman was arrested by police earlier in the week after she registered a 0.130 blood-alcohol reading after a crash in Riverside on Tuesday.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

