Northern Tasmanians who may have knowledge of sexual abuse allegations at Scottsdale High School between 1990 and 2000 are encouraged to contact Maurice Blackburn Lawyers.
Maurice Blackburn Lawyer Zoe Papageorgiou is representing a client who is an abuse survivor with allegations stemming from the school.
"In preparation of my client's civil case, we've decided to run these witness ads in the hope that members of the community may call in to share their experiences from that school," Ms Papageorgiou said.
"If they saw or witnessed or experienced any sort of untoward behaviour from staff members, all that information is really relevant as we build up this particular client's case.
Ms Papageorgiou said the abuse occurred over a long period of time and said grooming, leading up all the way to the actual contact abuse.
"I think that's what makes these cases particularly heart wrenching to read because it does occur over a period of time, where that abuse we argue should have been detected and stopped".
"We don't want to sort of restrict anyone from giving us a call with whatever information they may have. In terms of the actual case itself it took place in the late 80s and early 90s".
She said perpetrator offending was rarely a once-off, sort of incident, they do tend to offend multiple students.
"It does just take a tremendous amount of courage to report to the police and what we will often find is that people don't report to the police because they don't want to necessarily relive those memories.
"There is hope that there will be some justice done, not only in the criminal justice system by reporting to the police, but also in pursuing the institutions, which is what we do and calling them to account as to why they may be sheltering these perpetrators".
Ms Papageorgiou said grooming behaviour in the classroom can be quite obvious in terms of favouritism and at times could be quite overt.
"Particularly after the public hearings from the Commission of Inquiry, we did notice an increased disclosure of abuse within government schools across Tasmania.
"Because teachers tend to skip between schools or they get moved suspiciously between between state schools, it's almost like a network."
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
