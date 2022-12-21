Pedestrian left with serious injuries pedestrian struck by car

A car crash near the the PCYC has left a pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries.
The person was hit on Abbott Street in Newstead around 4pm Wednesday evening.
The pedestrian has been transported to the Launceston General Hospital with what are reported to be serious injuries.
More to come
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
