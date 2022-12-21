Maddy Murphy will pull on the green and gold again after being selected for her second Indoor Hockey World Cup.
The Riana product officially booked her spot in the Australian team on Tuesday, and will be heading to South Africa for the tournament, which runs February 5-12.
"I'm super excited and super proud to be named in the team," Murphy said.
Murphy will be the only Tasmanian travelling in the 12 player squad, and is one of three selected to have experience competing in an Indoor Hockey World Cup.
She was last on the international stage at the 2018 world cup in Berlin, Germany.
Murphy said a highlight of that tournament was playing the hosts, and eventual champions, in front of 20,000 people.
The result was an upset 2-2 draw. Since that tournament, she said her game had matured considerably.
"The feedback from my coaches have been that they are really happy with how I've progressed since 2018.
"Like a lot of young players, you get impatient wanting to go forward all the time. I've definitely grown in my ability to pick the times to go forward.
"This time around I'm going to bring a more composed and experienced approach to games."
Murphy has spent the past four years taking up opportunities in field hockey, including playing with the University of Iowa in the USA, and more recently captaining the Tasmania Tigers in Hockey One.
"All that experience with outdoor and Hockey One has allowed me to grow in my leadership; with level headedness and emotional control in high stakes games," she said.
She said she had felt a bit rusty at the first Australian selection camp at the end of July.
"The second camp though I had prepared really well and had been training really hard to be able to put my best foot forward," Murphy said.
She said she had been confident she had done everything she could to make the World Cup team.
Members of the Australian team will all be representing their state during nationals at Brisbane early next month.
Despite being the only Australian representative in the Tasmanian side, Murphy said there were young gun teammates that she was excited about.
"... such as Maddie Clark and Lucy Cooper, I'm really excited to be playing alongside them," she said.
The Australian team will have two camps before departing to South Africa on January 29.
Murphy was confident they would be entering the tournament well prepared and the short amount of training time together as a squad wouldn't be of concern.
She said they had been quick to develop chemistry on the field in earlier camps.
