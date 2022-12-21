Tasmanian Liberal senator hits out at Federal Labor over state's AFL bid

Federal Labor has said that it is in discussion with the state government over the proposed stadium at Macquarie Point.
The news comes amid Tasmanian Liberal Senator Richard Colbeck criticising the federal government over its stance on the stadium.
Sports Minister Anika Wells previously said that "$375 million for a stadium is a lot to ask", referring to the fact that the state government indicated that funding for the project would be a 50-50 split between the Tasmanian and Australian governments.
However, she supported Tasmania having an AFL team.
"We want one...and Tassie wants one.
"They deserve one; we just don't think it needs to be conditional on a stadium to get there.
"No one else had to do that."
Senator Colbeck said it was time for the Albanese government and Sport Minister to step up in support of a Tasmania AFL team.
"The Minister's cool response to a stadium in Tasmania earlier this week flies directly in the face of the support the Coalition provided to the Minister's home state of Queensland over recent years.
"To enable Queensland to host the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Coalition Federal Government assisted with 50 per cent of the cost of the infrastructure, with $1.8 billion spent on the games overall.
"It is worth noting that the Gold Coast Suns are a direct beneficiary of that funding - their headquarters are based in community infrastructure built for the Games."
Senator Colbeck said that Tasmania deserved sporting infrastructure.
"Tasmania's Labor representatives should truly get behind the AFL team bid and support funding.
"This includes for a stadium at Macquarie Point, the York Park/UTAS Stadium upgrade and North West infrastructure for a women's team.
"Queensland isn't the only State that deserves support for sporting infrastructure."
The federal funding for the Macquarie Point stadium proposal falls under the jurisdiction of Infrastructure Minister Catherine King, with a spokeswoman from her office saying it was in conversation with the state government over the project.
"The Australian government has recently received correspondence from the Tasmanian government regarding a proposed stadium project in Hobart, including a business case.
"Any proposal for Australian government funding would be considered through the usual processes."
