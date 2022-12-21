Stage one of Visit Tasmania's tourism project called REASSIGN was launched on Wednesday at Brickendon Estate as part of the Australian Government's Recovery for Regional Tourism program.
Based in the Northern Midlands, the project aims to create contemporary experiences for visitors of historical world heritage sites in the region, including Clarendon House, Clarendon Arms, Glover Country and Woolmers Estate alongside Brickendon.
Tourists interact via a QR code at which point they are given access to several multimedia items about the location which ranges from drone footage to a podcast.
Roar Film managing director and project developer, Craig Dow Sainter, said the experience adds an alternative way of enjoying the historical locations.
"What we tried to do is use augmented reality not to replace the physical experience of being in such wonderful built and natural environments as we have, but to actually give our visitors a way of connecting more deeply with that," he said.
The name was inspired by a historical practice whereby convicts would be assigned to different properties by a magistrate as a result of transgressions, which were often minor.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the project was a way of bringing the state's First Nations people's past to the forefront of tourism.
"We need to be enormously proud of what we have to offer here in Tasmania," he said.
"This is part of our heritage, which we need to bring to life."
The development is not finished yet with stage two expected to be launched early next year.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
