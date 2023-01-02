In terms of value for money, the Launceston Cycling Classic was unquestionably the best sporting event in Tasmania.
It was like rocking up to the Regional Tennis Centre to find Novak Djokovic taking on Nick Kyrgios or wandering into the Aquatic Centre just as Ian Thorpe and Michael Phelps went head-to-head.
Instead, the streets in the vicinity of those venues played host to the cream of Tasmanian, Australian and international cycling.
When Chris Froome took part in 2014 he was the best cyclist on the planet and at the peak of his powers. He had won the Tour de France the year before and would go on to add the next three along with his second Vuelta a Espana in 2017 and the Giro d'Italia in 2018.
The Kenyan-born Brit was the undisputed king of the Grand Tours and here he was in what teammate Richie Porte lovingly refers to as "little old Lawnceston", doing press conferences in front of Boag's adverts, checking out the monkeys in City Park and getting familiar with Porte's cherished Sideling loop.
He was the Djokovic, Phelps, Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi of his day and cycling fans could sit outside The Royal Oak or Gunner's Arms, Boag's Premium in hand, and watch him fly past every few minutes.
Annamiek van Vleuten is the Chris Froome of women's cycling, winning all three Grand Tours and the world championships this year after an Olympic title the year before.
The Dutch great contested the women's Classic in 2016, warming up by winning a kermesse race in Longford thereby adding her name to those of Jack Brabham, Graham Hill, Jim Clark, Denny Hulme and Jackie Stewart as jet-propelled world champions to have competed in the town.
The Stan Siejka Classic - as it became known in honour of one of the city's strongest cycling supporters - launched, showcased and celebrated some glittering careers of Australian, and especially Tasmanian, cyclists.
It was entirely responsible for beginning the career of Matthew Goss which would go on to include stage victories in all three GrandTours and a Monument, medals at road and track world championships and involvement at Olympic and Commonwealth Games.
Entering the finishing straight of the third race in 2004, Olympic track champion Stuart O'Grady thought victory was his.
Returning to the scene 12 years later, he recalled: "I was pretty sure I was going to win until a little bloke came flying underneath me. He beat me fair and square ... and suddenly I thought 'Whoa, OK'.
"I did everything I thought was good enough to win and got beaten. Outsmarted by a bloody teenager. I would not have even been in the same photo! He was only a kid and I thought: God, who is this little bloke?"
He had seen enough to recommend the teenage Goss to his employers. The Danish-based CSC cycling team trusted his judgement and signed the raw talent who O'Grady later described as "one of the best riders ever to come out of Australia, let alone Tasmania".
Goss would go on to add two more Classic wins in 2007 and 2010 to go with his more high-profile successes in the elite WorldTour.
In contrast to being the reason for Goss moving to Monaco and travelling the world, Cam Ivory so enjoyed twice winning the Classic that he subsequently moved to Launceston, although there may have been other factors involved.
Other winners included three-time Tour de France sprint winner Robbie McEwen (2003), 10-time Grand Tour stage winner Caleb Ewan (2013) and further home-state champions Will Clarke (2009) and Luke Ockerby (2011).
Aussie greats O'Grady, Simon Gerrans, Baden Cooke and Simon Clarke all graced the event while the country's only Tour de France winner Cadel Evans attended in 2007 to promote it.
I may have a rose-tinted view here because the Classic was the best event to report on. Every year I would set my laptop up on a table near the peanut roundabout and make flying visits to the nearby finish line to interview winners from elites to juniors while being force-fed a delightful array of Tasmanian gourmet produce. I adapted well to the rigorous demands.
In contrast to many sporting events where interviews must be stage managed by media officers, conducted in front of sponsors backboards and with predetermined topics off limits, the Classic involved nothing more complicated than wandering up to assorted global superstars while they were still getting their breath back and I was still munching on some King Island cheese.
After falling victim to COVID three times, with mounting costs and a dwindling committee, organisers said it was impossible to sustain an event which cost $100,000-plus to stage.
"I spent countless hours working on it and it was the highlight of my year, but it was very stressful," chairperson Andrew Youl said.
"It was a highly successful event. It set the bar very high with high-profile riders that supported it and made it. But it was difficult to continue to attract those people. The event cost an enormous amount of money to put on and without our sponsors would not have been possible."
Asked if the event was gone forever, Youl channelled his inner Sean Connery. "We will not say never," he replied. "It would be nice to see a new, vibrant committee step forward and maybe run it with a different format in the future."
If only there were some former competitor, perhaps with Tour de France podium credentials, coming to live in Launceston with time on his hands and looking for something to do.
