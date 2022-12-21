Cancer Council Tasmania have launched a new advertising campaign named "Think UV, Not Heat" in an effort to educate the public about skin cancer.
Targeted towards the state's youth, chief executive Mrs Penny Egan said the campaign aims to reinforce that UV from the sun, and not heat, is what causes damage to skin.
"While we have been experiencing a cooler start to summer, it's important to remember that UV can still be high on wet or cloudy days, even when it may not seem warm," she said.
It comes following a 2017 survey found 79 per cent of those aged 12-17 got sunburnt the previous summer and 57 per cent want a tan.
"Over-exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation in childhood and adolescence is a major risk factor for developing skin cancer later in life," Mrs Egan said.
"Visible signs of UV damage, such as freckles, moles, sunburn or a tan, are a sign that our skin cells are in distress. There is no such thing as a healthy tan."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.