St Marys New Year's Day harness racing meeting called off

Updated December 21 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 2:48pm
Racegoers enjoy the action at St Marys in 2018. Picture file

The annual St Marys harness racing meeting scheduled for New Year's Day has been called off due to the state of the track.

