The annual St Marys harness racing meeting scheduled for New Year's Day has been called off due to the state of the track.
The grass circuit hasn't recovered from recent heavy rain and is not considered safe to race on.
The St Marys Pacing Club expressed fears for the meeting after an initial track inspection last week and these were confirmed at a second inspection on Wednesday morning.
Club secretary Craig Woods said on the club's Facebook page that there had been no significant improvement to the wet areas despite a week without any great rainfall.
"It was a unanimous decision to call off the meeting due to the track being wet and shifting which could lead to a horse or person being injured," he said.
"By making an early call, it means there will be no financial loss to the club.
"It will also give people planning to attend time to make other holiday arrangements."
The cancellation continues a difficult few years for the club which has lost meetings to wet tracks and COVID restrictions.
It means the only New Year's Day race meeting in Tasmania will be the Longford Cup gallops program.
Thursday: Hobart dogs
Friday: Spreyton gallops (Sheffield Cup), Hobart trots
December 26: Launceston dogs
December 27: Burnie trots, Launceston dogs
December 28: Hobart gallops
December 29: Hobart dogs
December 30: Carrick trots
January 1: Longford gallops
January 2: Launceston dogs
January 3: Hobart dogs
January 5: Hobart dogs
January 6: Scottsdale trots, Hobart gallops
January 8: Hobart trots
January 9: Launceston dogs
January 10: Launceston dogs
January 11: Spreyton gallops (Devonport Cup)
