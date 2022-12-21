The Examiner
Candidates have shared in over $75 million handed out by the Australian Electoral Commission

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 1:27pm
Tasmanian candidates have shared in $75.8 million in election funding handed out by the Australian Electoral Commission following the May federal election, with successful Senate candidate Tammy Tyrrell taking over $160,000, the AEC confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

