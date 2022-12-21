Tasmanian candidates have shared in $75.8 million in election funding handed out by the Australian Electoral Commission following the May federal election, with successful Senate candidate Tammy Tyrrell taking over $160,000, the AEC confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.
The Jacqui Lambie Network received $160,074 in funding, following the election of its candidate, Ms Tyrrell, who edged out One Nation's Steve Mav to take the final sixth position on the state's senate slate.
Ms Tyrrell was the most-paid of any Tasmanian independent candidate contesting the May election.
The AEC pays parties and candidates that receive at least four per cent of the formal first-preference vote $10,656, with additional payments of $2.91 per total vote received.
Ms Tyrrell was elected in May with 53,922 total votes, beating out One Nation's Mr Mav, who gathered 32,291 votes.
Other Tasmanian candidates to receive election funding included Launceston candidate for the seat of the Bass, George Razay, who was paid $10,656 for gathering more than four per cent of the vote; and Andrew Wilkie, who received $87,434 for his successful campaign in the Hobart seat of Clark.
For other parties, it was not possible to break out the funding received for their Tasmanian candidates.
The Australian Labor Party received $27.1 million, the Liberal Party received $26.5 million, One Nation received $3 million, Clive Palmer's United Australia Party received $1.9 million, and the Greens received $1.4 million.
The public funding represented only a fraction of the total spent - thinktank the Centre for Public Integrity estimated over $300 million was spent by parties during 2018-2019.
