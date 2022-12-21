The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Women with disability applying for housing increases two-fold

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 21 2022 - 7:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Michelle O'Byrne and Wendy Cherry who needs housing to access full NDIS support. Picture supplied.

Tasmanian women living with disability are being "left at risk", says Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne MP.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.