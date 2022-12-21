Tasmanian women living with disability are being "left at risk", says Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne MP.
Ms O'Byrne has worked with Tasmanian woman Wendy Cherry, who has been homeless for six years, for months trying to find housing.
"Wendy lives with a disability and has an NDIS program that she cannot access the full support of because she doesn't have somewhere safe to live," she said.
Ms Cherry, who has osteoarthritis, said couch surfacing has been hard on her body.
She also has a minor brain injury from an accident in 1993 and has trouble walking long distances - meaning she pays for taxis to get around, costing her about $60 to $70 a week.
Ms Cherry said it had been "dead ends all the time" when she applied for housing.
Ms O'Byrne said it was "unacceptable" that Ms Cherry and people like her had nowhere to sleep safely and could not access proper support.
She said without housing, these women face limited access to their full NDIS services, including physiotherapy and occupational therapy in the home, making them even more vulnerable than they already are.
Housing Minister Guy Barnett reported the number of women applicants living with disability has gone from 494 in 2017/18 to 867 at the end of September this year.
READ MORE: Greens renew protest bill fight
"The number of Tasmanian women on the Housing Register living with disability has nearly doubled in the past five years, impeding their full access to the NDIS and increasing their risk of domestic violence," Ms O'Byrne said.
Domestic violence is also a factor for people seeking housing, with 11.6 per cent of applicants on the housing register experiencing family violence.
"The housing crisis is impacting so many vulnerable Tasmanians, but instead of receiving the urgent help they need, they are being left at risk, waiting in insecure housing, couch surfing, sleeping rough or, in some cases, returning to the homes of their perpetrators," Ms O'Byrne said.
Premier Jeremey Rockliff said the government was committed to supporting people with disability.
"We will always work with the federal government who are responsible for the NDIS to ensure that the services are delivered on the ground," he said.
Mr Rockliff said whether in the state government or collaboration with the federal government, they would advocate for greater service delivery to support people with a disability right across Tasmania.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.