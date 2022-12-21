Anglicare general manager Noel Mundy said while 2022 was a difficult year, it was the drive of the workforce within the organisation that ensured positive outcomes.
"Our staff are not here for any other reason than to help people," he said.
Even in the lead up to Christmas, many staff at Anglicare are handing out food hampers and vouchers to people.
Anglicare support a "broad range of people to provide accommodation" Mr Mundy said, as interest rates and rents increase and people need help in the private rental market as well as through programs like Housing Connect.
"The work that our team do throughout the year is very challenging" he said.
"Obviously, we all would love more houses but they do a tremendous job putting people that are vulnerable, that are suffering from domestic violence or living with disability into accommodation and supporting them to stay there."
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said as Christmas and the holiday season came around, services and support from Housing Connect were still available.
"It's really tough for some people and families," he said.
"We have $34 million in wraparound services for the emergency accommodation."
Mr Barnett met with workers at Anglicare to thank them for their work and celebrated the work Housing Connect have done during a "challenging year".
Housing Connect provide emergency housing through local motels.
1800 800 588 provides support 24/7 including Christmas Day.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
