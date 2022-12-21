The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Emergency accommodation available through holidays

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 22 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anglicare general manager Noel Mundy and Housing minister Guy Barnett praise the efforts made by Housing Connect workers over the year. Picture by Rod Thompson

Anglicare general manager Noel Mundy said while 2022 was a difficult year, it was the drive of the workforce within the organisation that ensured positive outcomes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.