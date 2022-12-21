A taxi driver who was racially abused by two men was also assaulted by a woman after she punched him in the head, a court heard.
Shae Ann Templeton, a 27-year-old woman, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a number of charges which included common assault, destroying property, possessing cannabis and possessing ammunition.
Police prosecutions said on August 8, 2021 at about 8.27pm, the complainant received a job from 13cabs to take a person from North Hobart to Oatlands.
Police said the taxi driver arrived at a Hungry Jacks and picked up two males and Templeton and asked for a down payment when they got in the car.
A statement of police facts said one of the men became angry with the request and said "why the f--k have I got to pay you" and "you f--ken Indian, an Indian raped my sister".
The court heard the taxi driver was of African appearance and Templeton said she would be able to pay the driver once she arrived at the address.
The taxi driver asked the two men to get out of the car and said he would not be taking Templeton to the address.
He then got out of the taxi and encouraged them to leave.
Prosecutors said Templeton got out of the car and pushed the complainant and "struck him to the face with a closed fist and attempted to punch him several more times".
Templeton then grabbed the victim's phone and threw the phone at the cement causing the phone to crack and bend.
When police arrived at the scene, they arrested Templeton and found two ziplock bags containing cannabis as well as ammunition.
Templeton represented herself in court and said she had been hanging around with the wrong people and would not come back before the courts.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Templeton was a mature woman and should have known better. She was fined $1000 across all matters and ordered to pay court and levy fees of $372. Convictions were recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
