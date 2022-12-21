Tasmanian athlete of the year Georgia Baker will be hoping to continue her golden run at Australian Road Cycling Championships and the Tour Down Under early next month.
A stellar year which saw the Perth 28-year-old claim three Commonwealth Games titles and compete at road and track world championships ended with more multiple gold medals.
Fresh from edging out Alex Manly to win the national omnium championships earlier this week, Baker teamed up with her long-time friend to add the madison title.
A sold-out Darebin International Sports Centre in Melbourne saw the favourites live up to expectations for the 120-lap, 30-kilometre event, winning by a final margin of 35 points ahead of their Commonwealth Games teammate Chloe Moran, of South Australia, and Launceston's Lauren Perry.
Representing KASK, Baker and Manly did not win a sprint until the fourth time of asking but then asserted their superiority to confirm victory.
As AusCycling reported: "With the race situation firmly in their control, Baker and Manly were able to take a back seat for the final two sprints and soak up their first national championship as a pairing."
Having finished one place off the podium together at the world championships in France in October, Baker was delighted to confirm their national dominance.
"Alex and I have been a pair for quite a while now, so it's quite nice for us to go out there and execute the skills we've been working on for a lot of years," she said.
"The other teams were really strong and tactically really smart. It's great to see the depth that we have here in madison in Australia."
It was the third time both have claimed the event's green and gold bands, with Baker winning in 2016 and '20 and Manly in '17 and '21.
They then switched from teammates to rivals as Manly edged out Baker for the Austral Wheelrace crown in a photo finish.
They were almost inseparable for the entire six laps after Baker started from scratch and Manly from 15m having caught the frontmarkers thanks to the combined efforts of Perry and Moran at 50m and 30m respectively.
Baker and Manly will switch their focus back to the road for next month's national titles in Ballarat where they will take on a strong field including former champions Grace Brown, Amanda Spratt and Ruby Roseman-Gannon.
Baker's boyfriend Luke Plapp will defend his men's title against Grand Tour stage-winners Ben O'Connor, Simon Clarke, Jay Vine and Caleb Ewan plus Tour de France green jersey winner Michael Matthews.
"RoadNats now has a very special place in my heart and it's one of the first things I pencil into a season calendar and work towards," said Plapp, whose family hails from Burnie.
"It has been a year to remember, taking the green and gold to Europe and trying to showcase the jersey as best as I could.
"This year is sure to be one of the most star-stacked fields we have seen in some time with the majority of Australia's best WorldTour riders returning, and also the high quality of riders that are coming out of the domestic scene and peaking for nationals. We have seen a number of young Aussies turning pro after successful summers, and I look forward to seeing who stands out this year."
Road nationals run from January 6-10 and include criteriums, time trials and road races.
Launceston's Nicole Frain will not be defending her title in the women's road race but will be undertaking a commentating role at nationals before taking on the likes of Baker and Devonport's Anya Louw at the Tour Down Under in South Australia from January 13-22.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.