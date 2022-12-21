The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian cyclist Georgia Baker adds madison to national track titles

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated December 21 2022 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Baker and Alex Manly with their madison gold medals. Picture Twitter

Tasmanian athlete of the year Georgia Baker will be hoping to continue her golden run at Australian Road Cycling Championships and the Tour Down Under early next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.