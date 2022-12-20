The Newstead College 2022 Dux, Ms Sophie Clark, was shocked that she received a high ATAR let alone the highest among her peers.
"I didn't expect it to be that high," she admitted. "A lot of people had said to me, 'oh, maybe you're in the running for dux' but I hadn't really considered it that much, and then when I came to school, it was definitely a big surprise."
The graduate received an ATAR score of 98.2 for her efforts in accounting, sports management, art production, maths methods, English, and physical science.
The 18-year-old said while she hasn't yet made up her mind, she believes her future is to study accounting on the mainland.
"My goal is to go to university on the mainland at either Macquarie University in Sydney, or Monash University in Melbourne," she said.
"I'm thinking about taking six months and possibly working in an accounting firm and doing a short course before I move to the mainland, because I'm still deciding whether I'm 100 per cent ready yet, because it's a big change."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
