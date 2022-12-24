He's still getting used to purple shirts and the geography of his latest home, but Jimmy Neesham is unlikely to take long adapting to life in Tasmania.
The Hobart Hurricanes are the 25th team the New Zealand all-rounder has represented in all forms of cricket and he doesn't come across as the sort to worry about stuff.
Extensive spells in lucrative short-format leagues on at least four continents including spells with five different sides in the Indian Premier League confirm the experienced 32-year-old as a highly-desirable commodity.
Meanwhile a Twitter account with 361,425 followers is used for such emergencies as sharing White House Thanksgiving jokes while his 319,576 Instagram followers get plenty of updates about his dog plus a Rajasthan Royals post portraying him as 007 with the message: "He's got the license to single-handedly win you games."
One of five Kiwis freed up from national commitments to grace this season's Big Bash League (along with Colin de Grandhomme at Adelaide Strikers, Colin Munro at Brisbane Heat, Martin Guptill at Melbourne Renegades and Trent Boult at Melbourne Stars), Neesham is as entertaining in person as he is on social media.
"It's a lot bigger than I thought, Tasmania," he said ahead of the Hurricanes' first home fixture in Launceston last week.
"I sort of had it pegged as a Stewart Island counterpart but the three-hour drive up from Hobart to Launceston put that to bed. You've got a lot of room over here in Australia eh?"
Under-estimating Tasmania's size by a factor of 40 and its population by about half a million might not endear Neesham to his latest supporters - nor will beginning his Hurricanes career with no wickets and just 16 runs from his first two games.
But with such extensive experience in joining new teams, the Auckland-born left-handed batter and right-arm fast bowler knows how to fit in.
"Any competition you come to you want to do the right thing - buy a few guys coffees early on, get on the right side of the coach, that kind of thing. Then hopefully you score a few runs early and move on from there. You certainly want to prove to the lads that you're going to be a contributor and then it becomes a family pretty quickly after that.
"I have not been to Tasmania at all before. It's my first time in Hobart and Launceston looks lovely as well but hopefully the lads can show me around. We've got a couple of boys in the squad that haven't been here before."
Neesham is arguably best known for sharing the super over with Guptill in the 2019 World Cup final - scoring 13 off five balls from ex-Hurricane Jofra Archer - having earlier claimed three wickets and produced the final-ball run out to tie the scores after 50 overs.
A veteran of 12 Tests, 71 ODIs and 60 T20is, he was among those facing criticism when freed up to play around the world by the lack of a central contract with the New Zealand Cricket Board and, unsurprisingly, took to Instagram to clear the air.
"I know the news of my decision to decline a central contract today will be seen as me choosing money over representing my country," Neesham posted in September.
"I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, however since being left off the list I have committed to other leagues around the world. It was a difficult decision but I have decided to honour those commitments rather than go back on my word to re-sign with NZ Cricket.
"Playing for the [Blackcaps] has been the greatest honour of my career and I remain committed to taking the field with my countrymen for the foreseeable future, especially in pinnacle world events."
Sharing his undoubted talents with such diverse teams as Trinbago Knight Riders, Welsh Fire, Jaffna Kings, Otago and Kent, he has become accustomed to the jet-setting lifestyle of a cricket journeyman and is quite happy it has finally landed him across the ditch.
"It's the nature of cricket these days especially being from New Zealand and not having as extensive a schedule as your Englands, Australias and Indias, it does give you a lot of time in the off-season to go and play in different competitions and it's really experience building for me.
"The nature of all T20 competitions around the world is there's a lot of differences about how things go off the field but when you actually get on the park it's generally pretty similar. It's about trying to bring my skillset to this tournament as I have to many others and having confidence in my ability that my A-game will be good enough to contribute to any competition around the world and the Big Bash is no exception.
"It's a high quality competition. We've seen it from across the Tasman for many years and it's something I've been really looking forward to getting involved in."
The free-scoring fashionista is also content to add a new colour to his extensive collection of club shirts.
"It's my first purple shirt. Normally I like my blues and greens with my complexion, but purple seems to be working alright too and hopefully we can make it a memorable one."
