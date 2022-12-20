The National Centre for Vocational Education Research released the latest apprentice and trainee statistics for the June 2022 quarter Tuesday.
As of June 30, there were 12,990 apprentices and trainees in training in Tasmania; a 22.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
The statistics reported 4.9 per cent of workers were employed as an apprentice or trainee, while 16.8 per cent of employed workers within the trade occupations were an apprentice or trainee.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Tasmania was punching well above its weight when it came to vocational education.
"These extraordinary results are proof of this Government's commitment to ensure Tasmanians can access the training they need to get a job, and we thank Tasmania's local businesses, training organisations, and VET teachers for their work supporting Tasmanian apprentices and trainees," Mr Rockliff said.
"Our Government has a plan for a strong economy that delivers jobs and enables us to build the health care system, the schools and the infrastructure Tasmanians deserve."
The data also showed there were 9,080 apprentice and trainee commencements in Tasmania over the past 12 months, an increase of 27.5 per cent and 80 per cent higher than five years ago.
"Tasmania is ahead of the national average growth in both commencements and apprentices and trainees in-training," Mr Rockliff said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
