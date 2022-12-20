The Examiner
Baxter's IGA Prospect donates to Launceston City Community Christmas

By Ben Hann
Updated December 20 2022 - 7:42pm, first published 4:30pm
David Baxter, Jarrod Baxter, Rodney Spinks, Travis Allen, Sam Grace, Sue Wynne, and Ray Green pack the van. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Launceston City Community Christmas will once again be supported by Baxter's IGA Prospect with the supermarket donating over $16,000 in food and beverage supplies.

