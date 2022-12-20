The Launceston City Community Christmas will once again be supported by Baxter's IGA Prospect with the supermarket donating over $16,000 in food and beverage supplies.
The already sold out event, which hosts 600 people, is making its seventh appearance this Christmas Day.
There is a sense of relief heading into this year's event following an especially tough year, according to City Mission's community development operations manager, Mr Ray Green.
"It's been pretty hard for people and they're feeling pressure," he said.
"So I think they look forward to events like this because it's an opportunity where they can be involved in something that's quite positive, takes the focus off the difficulties that they're having in life, it's a time of celebration and being Christmas, it's really the main event."
Ms Heather Kent, chief executive of St Vincent de Paul Society, was delighted to witness the way the event has brought people together.
"There's just this wonderful sense of camaraderie, connection and celebration, so to see that rollout on Sunday is going to be so incredibly special," she said.
Head of marketing for IGA in Tasmania, Mr Travis Allen, said the donation provided the perfect opportunity to support the Launceston community.
"It's all about giving back and understanding you're not just in the community to run a business, you're also in that community to be a part of the community, and to do what we can for the locals," he said.
Due to renovations occurring at Albert Hall, this year's edition will be taking place at the Door of Hope.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
