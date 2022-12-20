Maiden win just out of Tasmania's grasp

Tasmania's young guns have fallen marginally short of picking up their first win at the national under-19 championships in their fifth game.
Taking on Queensland Country, the Tigers dismissed their opponents for 203 before being dismissed for 181, 22 runs short.
University quick Louis Smith got the Tasmanian side off to a great start, continuing his tournament form by picking up his third multiple-wicket haul.
He took 3-7, claiming the scalps of Arshvir Singh and captain Matthew Wilkins in as many balls before removing Luke Maugeri just 10 balls later.
Queensland Country would recover as opener Harry Mieklejohn (38) and Rex Tooley (47) put together a 75-run stand but the leg-spin of James Scott (2-36) would be the undoing of both.
Those wickets and some more from fellow spinners Cooper Anthes (2-24) and Jesse Willmott put the Tigers on top but the Queenslanders would've still felt in the game with Cody Sadler at the crease.
The middle-order batter was ably assisted by Paul Draheim in a 51-run ninth-wicket stand before left-armer James Wilson (2-29) was able to remove both - Sadler for 61 as the final scalp.
Having moved around the order throughout the championships, Tommy Pears opened the batting with one of the side's older players, Ryan Borsboom.
They set a platform for the Tigers and put together a 41-run stand before the latter was dismissed and Pears eventually departed for 41 - the team's highest score.
His dismissal sparked a minor collapse as Northern pair Anthes and Aidan O'Connor made starts and departed before Smith was the victim of a dropped caught and bowled rolling onto the stumps and running him out.
Despite some solid partnerships, run-outs ended up being a common theme, with both Tom Murrell (32) and Willmott (21) meeting the fate - the former due to some confusion and the latter due to quality fielding.
The side's lower order provided a brief glimmer of hope with a fightback but it was all over in the 44th over as they lost their final wicket.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
