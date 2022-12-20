For every Christmas that comes around, bringing with it family memories and exciting gifts, there is a far darker reality for others who face the holiday season with no home, nowhere to go, and sometimes no hope.
More people in Launceston are suffering financial hardship than in previous years, with the cost of living crisis alongside an unaffordable renting market causing a spike in those looking for assistance from anyone who can give it to them.
One option is City Mission, thanks to people like chief executive Stephen Brown, who said that in November alone, consultations had increased by a third.
"We were up by about 33 per cent on November last year," he said. "We saw about 330 individuals and families, but there were still about 230 similar individuals or families that could not access an appointment."
The rising demand is similarly bleak at the Launceston Benevolent Society, which has seen a sharp increase in requests for food and children's presents.
"We're looking at a 20 per cent increase in demand for hampers and Christmas gifts for children this year," chief executive Rodney Spinks said.
While the issue of homelessness and financial hardship is often at the forefront of community efforts during Christmas, the problem is often forgotten as the new year begins, something that spells danger for those in need, according to Mr Spinks.
"It's been particularly difficult the last two months, and we think the next four months are going to be particularly difficult as well, with the cost of living we've seen," he said. "The housing crisis is going to be a real challenge for us all with the rent increases that we've seen, and it's more of a challenge for people on fixed or low income to have rents increased if you're in private rental.
"On top of that, to have food price increases, to have the petrol go up as it has and then power is on the rise quite dramatically. It's just a perfect storm for a lot of people. So people's needs will be increasing over the coming months. We know that for sure."
Mr Brown said if the situation was to stay as it is, more individuals and families will have to go without.
"If people can't access any of those services and they are in quite a difficult scenario, then they've got to wait for that next installment and just get by and rely on friends and family to sustain them during that period," he said.
"Some people will have two meals a day, or one meal a day as the priorities go by, and people just manage it as best they can. If they can't get access, and not everyone will get access, it's very difficult to know where you go next."
For those who want to help, Mr Spinks said the Benevolent Society is in need of more volunteers.
"We need people who are willing to give up three hours of their morning during the week and join the team."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
