The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Increased number of financial hardship sufferers during Christmas

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
December 21 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Benevolent Society chief executive Rodney Spinks. Picture by Paul Scambler

For every Christmas that comes around, bringing with it family memories and exciting gifts, there is a far darker reality for others who face the holiday season with no home, nowhere to go, and sometimes no hope.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.