Heavy industry veteran Richard Curtis will join Rio Tinto's Bell Bay Aluminium as general manager next year, the company has confirmed.
Mr Curtis, who is currently general manager at the Liberty Bell Bay manganese smelter, has worked in mining, smelting and heavy industry for 30 years.
His appointment followed the departure of the previous GM, Shona Markham, in February, who left to head Rio Tinto's Weipa operations.
Mark Gerrard, who has been working as acting GM since then, will take on a new role within Rio Tinto.
Mr Curtis' departure from Liberty Bell Bay comes at a difficult time for its Indian conglomerate parent, GFG Alliance, which purchased the TEMCO smelter in January 2021.
Creditors threatened to wind up some of GFG Alliance's assets after the collapse of one of its major lenders, Greensill, but last month, the company reached agreement with them to stop insolvency actions and refinance its debt.
