Allegations of bullying by a Launceston Reception Prison officer who mopped up urine with an inmate's clothes were heard in the second day of a Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The State suggested Eade's actions warranted termination as a result of many actions taken over a duration of time, which included bullying.
Lawyers for the state said Eade's actions were "reprehensible and went outside of conduct" and the fact Eade denied his offending to a fellow officer meant his termination was just.
The State also said Eade failed to demonstrate insight into his conduct despite being given numerous opportunities in interviews to do so.
A witness who was on shift when the offence occurred described her recollection of the events that took place on the night.
The witness said she had seen the inmate urinate on the floor and had asked Eade to clean up the spill, and that he responded "f-k that, I will use his clothes".
When giving evidence on Monday, Eade said he did say "f--k that", but that was as far as he went. He denied saying he was going to intentionally use the inmates clothes to clean up the urine as it was a "spur of the moment thing".
The witness broke down in tears recalling allegations of bullying and said Eade could be "quite nasty" and detailed an alleged event which occurred.
She said she was reluctant to make a complaint about the incident which happened in August 2020 due to the the bullying she had allegedly suffered.
On the previous day of hearings, an LRP officer said Eade had advocated for the witness to be given a chance in her job but also described Tuesday's witness as "fragile". He said he had not seen any evidence of bullying between Eade and the witness.
Another prison officer who was on shift also gave evidence on Tuesday and said Eade did say "f--k that" but didn't mention anything about Eade's intention to use the inmates' clothes to mop up the urine.
Director of Prisons, Ian Thomas gave evidence within the tribunal and said he believed Eade's termination was just and fair and the decision to suspend Eade was made by the Secretary for Justice.
Mr Thomas said Eade could have taken other actions to either not use the inmates clothes, or swap them with prison clothing or clean them.
In closing, Eade's defence lawyer, Nigel Gabbedy, said there was no evidence to suggest his clients actions were premeditated and his clients suspension was unfair.
"He doesnt come here to say he did the right thing, he should never have done that and it is not the way he will behave in the future," Mr Gabbedy said.
Mr Gabbedy said his client was looking for a second chance, much like the inmates who are discharged from the Launceston Reception Prison.
Lawyers for the State said Eade failed to recognise the seriousness of his conduct and did not provide an insight to recognise that he could have done things differently.
Deputy President Ellis said she would make a decision in January on whether she would allow Eade to return to work.
