A new medical research centre will be established at the Launceston General Hospital following a Memorandum of Understanding between Clifford Craig Foundation and the state government.
Clifford Craig Chairman Dr John Batten AM said funding had been committed by state and federal governments to the development of the Health and Research Innovation Centre.
Dr Batten said the centre would help address "unique problems" in Tasmania's health system such as an ageing population and high incidents of comorbidities.
"We do need research to try and improve the outcomes for those patients," he said.
"So we hope it will end up as better outcomes for them in whatever intervention and health activity they are involved in."
Dr Batten said he anticipated the centre would be established and key personnel hired within the next few months, and would be moved to the LGH in the next two years.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the centre would enhance the state's research capabilities, providing more opportunities for the sector to recruit and retain skilled health professionals.
"The new Research and Innovation Centre will mean that we can attract investment into research and increase the quality and amount of health research across the North and North West," Mr Rockliff said.
"We also know that by improving research pathways we will improve patient outcomes - particularly in rural and regional Tasmania."
The research centre will cost $750,000 per year to run, and will be evenly split between Clifford Craig Foundation and the state government.
The centre will be located at the Northern Integrated Care Services building, and will be staffed by members of the Department of Health and Clifford Craig Foundation.
